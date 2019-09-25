'It's a mountain to climb'

Media player
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome: Couple need to raise £100,000
Liv Woodburn and her husband Gary are fundraising for a lifesaving operation.
The 35-year-old from Embleton, Northumberland, has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome which prevents her from walking and supporting the weight of her head.
A mystery donor donated £10,000 but they still have a lot more money to raise.
25 Sep 2019
