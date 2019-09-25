'It's a mountain to climb'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome: Couple need to raise £100,000

Liv Woodburn and her husband Gary are fundraising for a lifesaving operation.

The 35-year-old from Embleton, Northumberland, has Ehlers Danlos Syndrome which prevents her from walking and supporting the weight of her head.

A mystery donor donated £10,000 but they still have a lot more money to raise.

  • 25 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Woman takes first steps after surgery