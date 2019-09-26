Media player
Sunderland rally organiser guilty of racial hatred charges
In a police interview, convicted William Charlton argued with officers and claimed he had not stirred up racial hatred in Sunderland with a series of provocative speeches.
He was convicted after a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.
26 Sep 2019
