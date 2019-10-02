Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Northumberland artist creates unique pet portraits
A Northumberland man has made it his mission to "make people smile" by posting his quirky animal drawings on a local Facebook group.
Adam Nowell's drawings have become so popular amongst the Morpeth community that his work is now raising money for an animal charity.
-
02 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-49906116/northumberland-artist-creates-unique-pet-portraitsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window