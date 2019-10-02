Artist creates unique pet portraits
Northumberland artist creates unique pet portraits

A Northumberland man has made it his mission to "make people smile" by posting his quirky animal drawings on a local Facebook group.

Adam Nowell's drawings have become so popular amongst the Morpeth community that his work is now raising money for an animal charity.

  • 02 Oct 2019
