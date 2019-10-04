Man meets medics who saved him

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gateshead man meets the people who saved his life
A father from Gateshead has met and thanked the people who saved his life.
Hamid Khazaee had a heart attack while working in his shop last month.
Medics Pippa Hocking and Steven Armstrong, who were on a night out at the time, performed CPR on him for seven minutes.
-
04 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-49938396/gateshead-man-meets-the-people-who-saved-his-lifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window