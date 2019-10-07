Dog comes to the rescue of owner

Video

A labradoodle came to the rescue when her owner collapsed during the night.

Derek Lyall felt unwell and after making his way to the bathroom, fell on the floor and was unable to move.

Ilah woke Derek's wife Linda up by licking her on the face to let her know something was wrong.

After a few days in hospital, he was discharged. Mr Lyall said: "I can't put into words how grateful I am to Ilah, she's my hero."