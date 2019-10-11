'Every day I worry about the climate'

Media player
Extinction Rebellion holds Newcastle junction protest
Campaigners held a protest to raise awareness of levels of air pollution on a busy junction in Heaton, Newcastle.
Wearing masks, they held signs up to waiting traffic to highlight the issue and the health concerns.
11 Oct 2019
