Ballboy meets NUFC star after viral thumbs up

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Newcastle United star Almiron meets thumbs up ballboy
Ballboy Lucas Rochford got to meet Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron after a clip of him giving him a thumbs up went viral.
The club invited the 10-year-old to a training session to meet the players and receive a signed shirt.
-
30 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-50240691/newcastle-united-star-almiron-meets-thumbs-up-ballboyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window