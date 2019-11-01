Meet 'the giver of love' - therapy horse Smurf
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Therapy horse Smurf wows people at Cramlington care home

Residents of a care home in Cramlington, Northumberland, have been surprised with a visit from a therapy horse.

Smurf, who is blind, did the rounds with his owner Lisa who had painted his hooves gold for the occasion.

  • 01 Nov 2019
Go to next video: The therapy dog making friends at school