Meet 'the giver of love' - therapy horse Smurf

Residents of a care home in Cramlington, Northumberland, have been surprised with a visit from a therapy horse.
Smurf, who is blind, did the rounds with his owner Lisa who had painted his hooves gold for the occasion.
01 Nov 2019
