Students use 'trick or treat' to help out foodbank

To celebrate Halloween, dozens of students spent their night trick or treating in Newcastle, but they did not ask for sweets.

Dressed in their spooky costumes, about 50 people hit the streets of Jesmond and Heaton knocking on doors asking for tinned goods that people could spare for Newcastle East Foodbank.

Organised by students from Newcastle University, they said they wanted to highlight the amount of waste that comes from celebrating Halloween and turn it into something positive that could really help those who need it.