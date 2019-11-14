From washed-up litter to light-up art

Media player
Durham Lumiere: Washed-up artwork shows plastic pollution
Hundreds of pieces of plastic have been turned into works of art to highlight marine pollution.
Artist Diane Watson spent months collecting the rubbish along beaches in the North East.
From bottle tops to dinosaurs and deodorant bottles, about 600 items were used in her creation Washed Up.
Resembling a stained-glass kaleidoscopic window, the artwork is on display as part of Durham's Lumiere festival and can be seen in the STA Travel shop on Elvet Bridge until Sunday.
