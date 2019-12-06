Young hero saved mum's life after she collapsed

Media player
Willington five-year-old calls 999 after mum collapses
When Leo Cooper from Willington found his mum Caroline collapsed on the kitchen floor, he couldn't rouse her.
But the five-year-old stayed calm and called 999, giving the operator his name and address.
His quick thinking and calm nature have been praised by the emergency services and he was given a young hero award from Durham Police.
06 Dec 2019
