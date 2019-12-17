Screwdriver stab killer seen on CCTV

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Peter Duncan screwdriver murder: Ewan Ireland caught on CCTV
Ewan Ireland has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years for the murder of lawyer Peter Duncan in Newcastle's Eldon Square.
The 18-year-old was spotted on CCTV shoplifting screwdrivers, one of which was used in the killing.
After the stabbing he was seen leaving the shopping centre, and then on a bus, where he was still holding the murder weapon.
-
17 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-50826703/peter-duncan-screwdriver-murder-ewan-ireland-caught-on-cctvRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window