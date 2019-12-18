Neon kayaking on the River Tyne
River Tyne neon kayaking offers views of Newcastle by night

People can now explore the River Tyne at night on a neon kayaking tour.

Adventurers take to the water after dark in specially-illuminated kayaks and paddle under some of the seven bridges across Newcastle and Gateshead.

Ran by NE1 Ltd and Cullercoats Bike and Kayaking, the tours run until the new year.

