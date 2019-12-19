Man admits stabbing son and partner at their home

Video

Police footage has been released which shows the moment a man admitted stabbing his three-week-old son and partner.

Denis Beytula attacked Andrei Stefan with a kitchen knife as he lay in a Moses basket before turning on Andreea Stefan, 21, at their home at Portland Close, Wallsend, on 2 October.

Andrei died four days later but Andreea survived.

Beytula, 27, pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder at a previous hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.