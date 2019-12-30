The 'little miracle' born after chemotherapy
Northumberland mum diagnosed with cancer gives birth

A mother who was told delaying treatment for a rare form of blood cancer could put her life at risk has given birth.

Roberta Burton, 28, of Stannington, Northumberland, decided to go ahead with eight sessions of chemotherapy and was closely monitored by experts at Newcastle's Freeman and RVI hospitals.

Baby Elias was born four weeks early and perfectly healthy, weighing just under 6lb (2.6kg).

