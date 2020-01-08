Media player
Teenager left with broken jaw after Newcastle match
A teenager from Gateshead was attacked while leaving St James' Park on 28 December after Newcastle's match with Everton.
Josh Williams was punched by a stranger days before his 16th birthday.
The suspect has not been found but Northumbria Police says it is investigating and wants anyone who saw what happened to contact them.
08 Jan 2020
