Whitley Bay women knit to help Australian animals
A mother and daughter from Whitley Bay are making items to help animals injured in the Australian wildfires.
Kerry Corbett and Alice Wilkinson were devastated to hear that about a billion animals have been killed in the disaster.
The news motivated them to join knitters across the world in an online campaign asking for mittens, blankets and other knitted items.
10 Jan 2020
