Women knit to help Australian animals
A mother and daughter from Whitley Bay are making items to help animals injured in the Australian wildfires.

Kerry Corbett and Alice Wilkinson were devastated to hear that about a billion animals have been killed in the disaster.

The news motivated them to join knitters across the world in an online campaign asking for mittens, blankets and other knitted items.

