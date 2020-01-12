Tiggy the lurcher's recovery from brink of death
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lurcher found emaciated in Northumberland has now recovered

Tiggy the lurcher was found on the brink of death in Blyth, Northumberland, last month but has now made an amazing recovery.

She was brought to Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels and nursed back to health by manager Jan Ross.

The charity has now found Tiggy a new home, and hopes her story will inspire people to support other rescue centres.

  • 12 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Dog becomes 'foster mum' to kittens