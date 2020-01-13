Restaurant providing 'escape' from isolation
The Newcastle restaurant tackling loneliness

A restaurant is hoping to help tackle loneliness and isolation.

Twice a week a table for one will be available at The Patricia, in Jesmond, Newcastle, with a chef providing company throughout the meal.

Money taken from the booking will go to mental health charity Mind.

