The dog-friendly sessions helping children to read

A book centre has hosted its first dog-friendly storytime session.
Children can bring their pets along to Seven Stories in the Ouseburn, Newcastle, to enjoy a book.
It is hoped the sessions will build confidence and improve children's reading skills.
19 Jan 2020
