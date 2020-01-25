'I wasn't allowed friend'
Councillor urges Newcastle to target domestic abuse after suffering

Newcastle city councillor Jacqui Robinson said she suffered physical and mental abuse in a relationship more than 20 years ago.

She spoke as the city was signed up to the White Ribbon campaign, a zero tolerance policy of male violence towards women.

It will also get men to sign a pledge which not only commits them not to attack a woman, but also to call out men who do.

  • 25 Jan 2020
