UK family in China torn apart by coronavirus

A man and his daughter have been offered a flight to the UK from Wuhan, the centre of the coronavirus outbreak, but his Chinese wife has been told she must stay behind.

Jeff Siddle, from Prudhoe in Northumberland, had to decide whether to leave with his nine-year-old daughter or keep his family together.

Up to 200 Britons will be flown out of China on Thursday and put into quarantine for two weeks in the UK.

Mr Siddle and his family travelled to Wuhan to spend Chinese New Year with relatives.

He told BBC Radio Newcastle his wife Sindy "is just distraught that she can't be with her daughter, it's absolutely heartbreaking".