Meet Kiko the skateboarding bulldog
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kiko the English bulldog who loves to skateboard

Kiko the English bulldog has been delighting onlookers with his skateboarding.

After posting a video on social media his owners say crowds often gather to see him skate.

  • 30 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Bulldog teaches herself to skateboard