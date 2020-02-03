Grey seals filmed clapping underwater

Media player
Newcastle University films grey seals clapping underwater
Researchers believe they are the first to film grey seals clapping their flippers underwater.
Dr Ben Burville from Newcastle University has spent 17 years trying to capture a seal producing the gunshot-like sound, which they make during the breeding season.
He recorded this footage off the Farne Islands, near Northumberland.
03 Feb 2020
