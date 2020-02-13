Video

A group of women are taking part in female-only Brazilian Jiu Jitsu classes to learn how to defend themselves in unsafe situations.

Melissa Hill, 25, from 222 Jiu Jitsu in Gateshead, teaches them the skills needed to feel confident if they are assaulted.

By offering classes for women, it provides a calm environment for those who may have experienced trauma in the past.

Nadia Rostami, 35, said the group gives you a lot of "confidence" and makes you feel "empowered".