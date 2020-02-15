'Cigarette butts are the bane of my picking career'
Newbiggin residents adopt streets to clean up litter

Residents of a Northumberland town are adopting streets in a bit to tackle litter.

The project in Newbiggin encourages people to regularly clean a street of their choice.

Since the campaign started many people have taken part, including Richard Spedding, who wants to "pay back to the community for the good life [he's] had".

