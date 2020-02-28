Driver named Astin Martin in court for 93mph chase

Video

A driver called Astin Martin O'Brien has been sentenced for reaching 93mph in a 30mph zone.

The 30-year-old, of Disraeli Street in Blyth, led police on a pursuit around Ashington on 28 September last year.

The already-banned driver raced through residential streets before crashing into a wall and then attempting to escape on foot.

O'Brien was jailed for eight months, suspended for 18 months, after admitting a number of driving offences.