The 'magical' robot helping kids stay independent

St Oswald's hospice patients get 'magical' robot assistance
Children at a Newcastle hospice are benefiting from new technology which allows them to retain their independence.
Thanks to the 30cm (1ft) unit named AV1, children at St Oswald's in Gosforth can communicate remotely with family and friends, ensuring they don't feel isolated.
The robot, which essentially acts as the children's eyes and ears, is portable and controlled with an iPad.
03 Mar 2020
