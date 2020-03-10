'It does get lonely at times'

Media player
Living at uni with a severe allergy
Daniel, from Gateshead, is having a different university experience to most.
His severe egg allergy means he cannot live in halls of residence and takes his Epipens on nights out.
This week the BBC is sharing stories sourced and produced by young people as part of BBC Young Reporter.
You can find more on the BBC Young Reporter website.
10 Mar 2020
