Footy fans' uneaten pies donated to foodbank

Newcastle United fans' uneaten pies donated to foodbank
Newcastle United has donated hundreds of uneaten footy fans' pies to a local foodbank after its fixture against Sheffield United was cancelled.
Fans donate about £2,000 of money and food to Newcastle's West End Foodbank each home game.
But with elite football being suspended until at least 3 April as a result of the spread of coronavirus, there are worries supplies could run low.
16 Mar 2020
