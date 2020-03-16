Footy fans' uneaten pies donated to foodbank
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Newcastle United fans' uneaten pies donated to foodbank

Newcastle United has donated hundreds of uneaten footy fans' pies to a local foodbank after its fixture against Sheffield United was cancelled.

Fans donate about £2,000 of money and food to Newcastle's West End Foodbank each home game.

But with elite football being suspended until at least 3 April as a result of the spread of coronavirus, there are worries supplies could run low.

  • 16 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Why we touch our faces and how to stop doing it