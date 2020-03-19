Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cramlington care home residents send 'we are safe' messages
Residents in a Northumberland care home have used social media messages to tell relatives, who can't visit because of coronavirus, that they are doing well.
Bosses at the Cramlington home for dementia patients, said the idea came from staff and the pictures have been shared on Facebook.
One resident can be seen holding a card saying: "Don't worry I'm ok see you soon."
-
19 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-51964477/cramlington-care-home-residents-send-we-are-safe-messagesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window