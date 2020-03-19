Care home residents send 'we are safe' messages
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cramlington care home residents send 'we are safe' messages

Residents in a Northumberland care home have used social media messages to tell relatives, who can't visit because of coronavirus, that they are doing well.

Bosses at the Cramlington home for dementia patients, said the idea came from staff and the pictures have been shared on Facebook.

One resident can be seen holding a card saying: "Don't worry I'm ok see you soon."

  • 19 Mar 2020