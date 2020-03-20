Rapunzel sends children videos to spread happiness
Coronavirus: Disney princess' videos spread positivity to children

A Disney princess is offering free personalised video messages to families to spread some magic and positivity to children during the spread of coronavirus.

Rapunzel wanted to help families who are now unable to go to Disneyland due to closures and the boys and girls who were going to have princess birthday parties.

Charlotte Bredael, 18, from Gosforth, Newcastle, said: "I hope they just feel a little bit less upset... and it's nice to see when they're so excited and happy."

