The pub quiz carrying on despite coronavirus

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Newcastle pub quiz goes virtual to continue
The pub quiz at a Newcastle local has gone online after the government’s coronavirus guidance urged people to avoid big gatherings.
Regulars at the Free Trade Inn joined the competition over an app so they did not miss out on their weekly fix.
The hosts hope it will provide entertainment for those looking for light relief during the pandemic.
-
20 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-tyne-51968703/coronavirus-newcastle-pub-quiz-goes-virtual-to-continueRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window