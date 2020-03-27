Mothers and children take exercise classes online
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Durham mothers stay fit at home during outbreak

A fitness group for mothers and babies has gone online to help people stay fit while remaining at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sweaty Mama UK is streaming classes to help those staying indoors.

Participants say the classes are good for their mental health.

  • 27 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Beat the home-working fatigue with these exercises