'You are just as important as that ventilator'

Coronavirus: James Cook hospital surgeon urges public to follow rule
A surgeon at James Cook hospital has given an insight into a shift at the intensive care unit.
Barney Green has urged members of the public to listen to government advice and stay at home
06 Apr 2020
