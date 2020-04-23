Pub landlord feeds community during lockdown

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: The Jarrow pub landlord feeding the community in lockdown
A landlord in South Tyneside whose pub is closed during the coronavirus outbreak is using his spare time to help the community.
Lee Hughes is making meals at the Red Hackle in Jarrow which are then delivered by bike to a local engineering firm and vulnerable residents by his son Shay.
Up to 100 free meals are handed out each day and the front of the pub has also been turned into a foodbank.
-
23 Apr 2020
