Flats isolation disco unites people around the world

An isolation disco started during the coronavirus lockdown has brought together neighbours in a colourful display either side of the River Tyne.

For the past month, residents have grabbed torches and put on their best fancy dress to dance in their homes each night in North and South Shields.

Started as a "little joke" by friends and neighbours Scott Miller and Graham Moralee, people as far as Belgium and Australia now post videos of their best dance moves on the Facebook group.

Scott said: "It has grown into something beautiful in these dark days. Lifting everyone's spirits and bringing a little colour into our lives."