Woman sent hundreds of cards for 100th birthday

Coronavirus: Northumberland woman celebrates 100th birthday
A woman has thanked people for making her 100th birthday extra special during lockdown.
Jean Strother was surprised with hundreds of cards from across the world at Wansbeck Care Home in Choppington, Northumberland.
Her family had planned to throw a party for her before the coronavirus pandemic, so staff at the care home threw their own to celebrate.
Jean said: "It's been beautiful and it's a surprise because I wasn't expecting it. But thank you very, very much."
01 May 2020
