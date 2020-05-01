Rainbow balloon to thank key workers
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus lockdown: Killingworth rainbow balloon thanks key workers

A couple in Killingworth, North Tyneside, have created this massive rainbow balloon to thank frontline workers.

The artwork is 25ft (7.6m) long and took two hours to install.

  • 01 May 2020
Go to next video: Isolation disco unites people around the world