Rainbow balloon to thank key workers

Coronavirus lockdown: Killingworth rainbow balloon thanks key workers
A couple in Killingworth, North Tyneside, have created this massive rainbow balloon to thank frontline workers.
The artwork is 25ft (7.6m) long and took two hours to install.
01 May 2020
