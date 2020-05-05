'I'm really sorry if we have not done enough'

Media player
Coronavirus: Cramlington care home owner explains elderly protection work
A care home owner in Northumberland has told how they have been working to protect their elderly residents.
Lucy Craig runs Cramlington House and says the home's first few cases have been diagnosed.
It comes as Office for National Statistics figures showed between 10 April and 1 May there were 551 deaths involving Covid-19 in care homes in the North East & Cumbria.
05 May 2020
