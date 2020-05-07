'I miss my daddy, I pray he comes safe to me'
Coronavirus: Girl writes story for 'superhero' doctor dad

A five-year-old girl from Newcastle has written a story about her dad who is a doctor working on the front line during the spread of coronavirus.

Zeena, from Benton, created 'Daddy the Doctor Superhero' for Mohammed who is a chest physician treating coronavirus patients Sunderland Royal Hospital.

She says the story is for her dad but also for other children who have family members working for the NHS.

