Killer whale pod spotted off Northumberland coast
A pod of killer whales has been spotted off the Northumberland coast by lobster fishermen.

The orcas swam alongside the Sophy Rose as crew members Jordan Richardson and Edward Sinclaire were collecting creels from the waters around Holy Island on Tuesday.

Rare visitors to the area, Mr Richardson said it was a "wonderful sight to see".

  • 07 May 2020
