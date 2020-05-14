Man jailed for coughing in police officer's face

Video

A man who claimed he had coronavirus and coughed in a police officer's face has been jailed for six months.

Body-camera footage showed 23-year-old Mark Wright being arrested on Tuesday in Newcastle city centre.

Two officers were on patrol in Blackett Street when they spotted Wright being abusive to a woman.

They asked him to calm down and leave the area, and when one of the PCs asked him if he had coronavirus, Wright replied "yes" and coughed in his face.