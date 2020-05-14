Man jailed for coughing in police officer's face

Media player
Coronavirus: Newcastle man jailed for coughing in PC's face
A man who claimed he had coronavirus and coughed in a police officer's face has been jailed for six months.
Body-camera footage showed 23-year-old Mark Wright being arrested on Tuesday in Newcastle city centre.
Two officers were on patrol in Blackett Street when they spotted Wright being abusive to a woman.
They asked him to calm down and leave the area, and when one of the PCs asked him if he had coronavirus, Wright replied "yes" and coughed in his face.
14 May 2020
