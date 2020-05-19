Unusual "stag do" as deer walks around Newcastle

Media player
Coronavirus: Newcastle deer seen wandering through empty city
This deer had its own "stag do" in Newcastle after it was spotted on CCTV wandering around the empty city.
Northumbria Police shared the footage on Twitter after it was seen last Wednesday.
A spokesman said: "She seemed to be making her way out of the city towards the Town Moor when we lost sight of her.
"There hasn't been any further sightings so we assume she has found her family and friends nearby."
19 May 2020
