'This has definitely been busier than Christmas'

Coronavirus: The businesses 'booming' during lockdown
For many businesses the coronavirus pandemic has been devastating, but for some, an unexpected "boom" has seen them busier than ever.
With families stuck at home, many are finding new ways of keeping busy, as well as alternative ways of sourcing food shopping.
We spoke to people in the North East and Cumbria who have seen a surge in sales, including a hot tub supplier, a flour miller, an egg farmer and bicycle shop.
21 May 2020
