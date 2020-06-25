Media player
Sunderland marina fire sinks boat
A boat caught fire at Sunderland Marina and ended up sinking.
Fire crews were able to put out the blaze but not before boats on either side were damaged.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
25 Jun 2020
