Video diary captures lockdown pregnancy

Video

A woman has recorded her journey during 100 days of lockdown, from being pregnant, to losing her granddad and welcoming her first child into the world.

Lianne Reidy, from South Shields, spent the pandemic alone until the birth of River Rai on 20 May.

The 30-year-old recorded a video diary of her story, including from her time on the maternity ward in hospital, returning home and not being able to meet her family due to coronavirus.

Lianne's nana met River Rai for the first time on a video call and sang Somewhere Over the Rainbow - a symbol of hope during the pandemic - to her great-granddaughter.