Phonebox transformed into village book swap
Girl transforms Matfen phone box into book swap

A disused phone box in a Northumberland village has been transformed into a book swap.

Hannah Cutler, 12, has spent time sprucing up the red box in Matfen and made it into a community resource.

She said she wanted to do it as some libraries are still closed due to the coronavirus restrictions.

  • 05 Jul 2020
