Pub curfews have come into force in Newcastle as part of new restrictions imposed in north-east England.

As part of the temporary measures, pubs and restaurants can only offer table service and have to shut at 22:00 BST.

Scott Jardine, who runs Classic Catering, said he had one customer in four hours on Friday night. He does not think the early closures will make a difference and said "the virus doesn't die at 10 o'clock".

The rules affect Newcastle, Gateshead, Sunderland, Northumberland, South Tyneside, North Tyneside and the County Durham council area.