A diver who was disheartened at the amount of plastic waste in the oceans has been inspired to make a change in the north-east of England.

Helen Wilson, from Sunderland, was scuba diving in Malaysia in 2019 when she witnessed first-hand the increase in pollution and the effect it was having on the environment.

Returning to the UK before the country went into lockdown in March, she used her downtime to start a new business and help reduce household plastic waste.

The Bottle Swap is influenced by the old-fashioned milk rounds - delivering eco-friendly, vegan and cruelty-free products in reusable glass bottles to your doorstep, these are then collected to be used again once they are empty.

Helen said everybody making a "little change" can make a "huge difference".